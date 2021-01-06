HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Samsung S21 Ultra To Get Holstered Pen

New Samsung S21 Ultra To Get Holstered Pen

By | 6 Jan 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to be getting a new stylus and an optional case that houses the pen in a case similar to the Companies S7 5G tablet stylus.

The news comes as Samsung appears to be leaking images and information ahead of today’s launch which is an unusual move for the South Korean Company.

Later today the Company is set to reveal a redesigned stylus complete with a a pressure-sensitive tip and the ability to function as a pointer, volume control and remote shutter release.

Samsung insiders have also tipped the S21 to get an on-board accelerometer that would enable gesture controls, so you can navigate slides and photo galleries with a wave of the (tiny) wand.

The S Pen will apparently be an optional accessory and cost around $65 in Australia.

What’s missing from the new device is a housing within the body of the S21 Ultra itself.

Instead, Samsung is using a cover case that will hold the S Pen in a housing that recharges the pen when not in use.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is due to launch alongside the entry-level S21 and mid-range S21 Plus smartphone.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Release W6 Enabled Galaxy S21 Ultra In OZ
Striking New Colours For Samsung Galaxy S21 Revealed
New Samsung Leaks Show S21 Plus, Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 Video Revealed
End Of The Line For Samsung Galaxy Note?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Gerry Harvey & Katie Page Start Offloading Assets
Latest News
/
January 6, 2021
/
Retail Vs Landlords Fight, Online Sales Now A Big Issue
Latest News
/
January 5, 2021
/
Music & Sound Gear Surge In 2020, So What Were The Top Ten Albums
Latest News
/
January 5, 2021
/
Telstra To Litter Suburbs With New 5G Millimetre Wave Towers Just To Compete With NBN
Latest News Networking Wireless & Networking Issues
/
January 5, 2021
/
Prosecutors Ask For Nine Years In Slammer For Samsung Boss
Latest News
/
January 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Gerry Harvey & Katie Page Start Offloading Assets
Latest News
/
January 6, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
As his retail stores deliver big growth off the back of COVID-19 demand Gerry Harvey and CEO Katie Page has...
Read More