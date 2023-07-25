Netflix appear to be introducing a new ‘My Netflix’ tab for mobile phones, in an effort to help reduce the amount of scrolling required to find something to watch.

Users should start to see the tab appear soon, described as a “one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch.”

It is expected to include content saved to My List, the ability to continue shows/movies already started, and what you’ve recently watched.

Downloads will also be available here, alongside the reminders you’ve set for upcoming titles, and thumbnails for trailers previously watched.

“When you’re on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover our full catalog of series and films.”

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab.”

There is no information surrounding whether this feature will be brought to the web or TV apps, and is Netflix’s way of ensuring users spend more time watching than scrolling. Perfect for situations such as commuting to and from work.