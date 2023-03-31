HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix May Bring Gaming Service To TVs

Netflix May Bring Gaming Service To TVs

By | 31 Mar 2023

Netflix is planning to bring its gaming service to televisions, and allow players to use their iPhones as controller, according to multiple reports.

The reports stem from a line of code found within Netflix’ iOS app that reads: “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

Since launching its mobile gaming service in 2021, Netflix games have been downloaded 23 million times and are played by 1.7 million subscribers daily.

It’s a small piece of the market, and no doubt not enough growth given the company has 40 titles due on the service this year, with 70 currently in development.

Opening this up to its 230 million subscribers, especially given a lot of them won’t need a controller to test it, is a smart move.

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
38% Disney+ Price Hike Didn’t Impact Subcribers
Customise Your Netflix Subtitles
Netflix Cuts Subscription Costs
Samsung Australia Announce First OLED Gaming Monitor
Prime Video Catching Up To Netflix In Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

digiDirect To Stock Lenovo Products
Latest News
/
March 31, 2023
/
South Korean Chip Reduction Worst Since 2008
Latest News
/
March 31, 2023
/
Roku Trims 6% Of Workplace
Latest News
/
March 31, 2023
/
“Major Milestone” As NBN Expands Regional Network
Latest News
/
March 31, 2023
/
Consumers Spent $50.5 Billion On Apps During Q1 2023
Latest News
/
March 31, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

digiDirect To Stock Lenovo Products
Latest News
/
March 31, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
digiDirect has added Lenovo to its portfolio, stocking a range of Lenovo laptops, monitors and tablets. The partnership will initially...
Read More