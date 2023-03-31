Netflix is planning to bring its gaming service to televisions, and allow players to use their iPhones as controller, according to multiple reports.

The reports stem from a line of code found within Netflix’ iOS app that reads: “A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

Since launching its mobile gaming service in 2021, Netflix games have been downloaded 23 million times and are played by 1.7 million subscribers daily.

It’s a small piece of the market, and no doubt not enough growth given the company has 40 titles due on the service this year, with 70 currently in development.

Opening this up to its 230 million subscribers, especially given a lot of them won’t need a controller to test it, is a smart move.