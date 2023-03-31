HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > digiDirect To Stock Lenovo Products

digiDirect To Stock Lenovo Products

By | 31 Mar 2023

digiDirect has added Lenovo to its portfolio, stocking a range of Lenovo laptops, monitors and tablets.

The partnership will initially be online only, with Lenovo’s Flex, IdeaPad, Yoga and Lenovo’s Legion Gaming laptops available through the digiDirect site, with plans to stock in the seven store locations across four capital cities.

“We are happy to be partnering with Lenovo, the incumbent leader in the global personal computer market in 2022,” said digiDirect computer and mobile department manager, George Jabbour

“With the need for high-end, high-quality notebooks, Lenovo’s range of laptops rank as some of the best worldwide.”

digiDirect general manager, Haig Kayserian added: “Before we embarked on our category expansion, we learned our customers were purchasing their photo and video products from digiDirect, but completing their workstations and toolboxes from other retailers.

“The addition of Lenovo, along with the other brands brought to our shelves through the efforts of our expert team of category and product managers, will help our customers begin and end more of their shopping journeys at digiDirect, which is a major goal for our company.

“Our customers are photographers and videographers, but they are also gamers, streamers, content creators, professionals, students and hobbyists, and we are expanding our product range to ensure we can serve them all.”


