HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Consumer Confidence Highest Since May

OZ Consumer Confidence Highest Since May

By | 27 Sep 2022

Consumer confidence has hit its highest level in four months, with sentiment regarding Australia’s economy turning positive.

According to ANZ and Roy Morgan weekly index, ‘inflation expectations’ fell by 0.6 points to 5 per cent, the lowest since mid-February.

Confidence in ‘current economic conditions’ also rose 4.8 per cent, following a 5.2 per cent fall over the past two weeks. ‘Future economic conditions’ leaped 6 per cent, passing 100 (considered the ‘neutral level’) for the first time since late February.

This all drove an increase of 2.1 per cent overall, to 87.8 the highest level since late May.

“While confidence was still well below the neutral level of 100, at least two of the five confidence subindices exceeded 100 for the first time since early March,” ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said.

“Continued strength, despite 225 basis points of rate hikes over the past five months may be quelling fears of a sharp downturn,” Birch said.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Local Retailers Taking FIFA/PS5 Bundle Pre-Orders
Bunnings Launches Afterpay For In-Store Purchases
OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Up 66%
66% Of Aussies Will Wrap Xmas Shopping Before November
EXCLUSIVE: Lights Turned Off On Lenovo Smart Things
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
E3 Games Show Back
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
Reserve Bank Reveals Cyptocurrency Plans
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
“Too Many Eyes”: Optus Hacker Deletes Stolen Data
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
Netflix Building Its Own Gaming Studio
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG To Switch Off 3G Network
Latest News
/
September 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TPG Telecom has announced it will shut down its 3G network in December 2023, giving those few stragglers plenty of...
Read More