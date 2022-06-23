Philips Projection is bringing its superb PicoPix Max TV projector to Australia.

The all-in-one standalone entertainment unit delivers a 120-inch display, True 1080p Full HD picture quality, built-in Android TV, and 2.1 speakers, all in a snug little unit.

For gamers it offers a low 16ms input lag and 60Hz refresh rate.

The box includes super-bright 4 channel LEDs, and a TI DLP Cinema technology chip, HDR10, and a battery that sports four hours of life.

Furthering the picture quality is the AI-driven Auto Focus, the Keystone correction, multiple image correction, 4-corner correction, and a light sensor for adaptive brightness in bright or dark spaces.

“At Philips Projection, we’re always looking to break new ground, which is why we’re thrilled to announce the PicoPix Max TV, the state-of-the-art product in portable entertainment,” said said Dan Mamane, President of Screeneo Innovation SA.

“As an extension of our high quality range of portable projectors, the PicoPix Max TV offers the best viewing experience and high-end features for ultimate convenience.”

It comes certified by Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, and uses Google Assistant and Chromecast.

The Philips PicoPix Max TV sell for $1,499 through JB Hi-Fi.