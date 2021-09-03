HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NBN Co. Rolls Out COVID Credit Payments

By | 3 Sep 2021

NBN Co will give $3.7m of extra capacity to retailers, in the midst of lockdowns that have seen customers demanding faster broadband services.

The relief credit payments apply for the entire month of August, with September payments to follow if usage remains over 25 per cent above the average 2020 levels.

“The NBN network continues to perform well with increased use of the network during the ongoing lockdowns that are in place across various states and territories of Australia,” NBN executive Ken Wallis said.

“Given the extension of lockdowns in some states, NBN Co will also be extending the payments for the month of October 2021, if the usage threshold is met.”

 

