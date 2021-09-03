HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Asus Pushes Hard Into OLED Notebooks

By | 3 Sep 2021
Asus has launched a slew of new laptops with OLED screens, including high-end models targeted at creatives as well as entry-level Vivobooks.

The new models – including the ProArt Studiobook 16/Pro 16 OLED, the Vivobook Pro 14X, Vivobook Pro 16X and Zenbook 14X OLED – were unveiled at the manufacturer’s Create the Uncreated event.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 and Pro 16 OLED are the high-end models, and come equipped with top-tier processors and Nvidia graphics. Their 16-inch, 16:10 OLED 4K HDR displays deliver 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, says Asus, and they come with the Asus Dial physical rotary control for compatible Adobe creative apps.

At the more affordable end, the Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X OLED come with either 14-inch or 16-inch 4K/2.8K OLED displays, AMD or Intel H-series mobile processors, and up to Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, as well as a soft “DialPad” on the trackpad that appears similar to the physical Asus Dial.

Also on offer are the Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED compact laptops, as well as OLED entries in the ExpertBook business series.

Each will ship with Windows 10, with a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

