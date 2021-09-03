HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nokia Smartphone Operation Not Taken Seriously In Australia

Nokia Smartphone Operation Not Taken Seriously In Australia

By | 3 Sep 2021

How, serious does Nokia smartphone maker HMD Global take Australia, not much if their global site is anything to go by.

Then there is the issue of which Company are consumer dealing with HMD Global who have no listing with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, or HMD Mobile Australia whose identity is not revealed on the Company’s web site.

A visit to the HMD Global web site lists the Countries and the key people responsible for the growth of the Company globally missing is any mention of Australia.

Listed is the Vice President of Africa, Latin America, Russia, Europe, India and a head of sales for China, there is no mention of Australia or Asia Pacific.

This is not surprising as the business appears to be struggling in Australia with HMD Mobile Australia Pty Ltd only managing to deliver sub $2.5M in revenue.

In 2019, the HMD Mobile Australia business had revenues of $2.5M in December 2019; revenue fell to $2.3M at year-end 2020.

Profits also fell from $37,842 in 2019, to $17,545 in 2020, with the business struggling to generate the capital to invest in marketing.

A visit to the Nokia Australia web site which is an extension of the HMD Global web site, reveals that service and support is handled by QSL (Quantum Services & Logistics).

Visitors are taken outside of the Nokia site to a separate site. This raises questions as to who a consumer would sue if for example a house caught fire while a Nokia phone was charging.

HMD Global who have no registered entity or QSL who may have conducted a service on a device.

A visit to the Nokia web site customer Support page brings up a list of questions the first being ‘How can I safely clean and disinfect my Nokia phone?’.

James Robinson the Country Manager for HMD Global has not responded to our request for an interview, instead he has chosen to call in his PR minders Sydney based PR Group Adhesive.

This is a communication Company who have a reputation of trying to isolate media business like ChannelNews who are known to probe the actions of questionable Companies such as Sony who they also represent.

Sony has been fined by the ACCC, for questionable consumer practises and been forced to sack staff in their music division because of sexual harassment by senior management.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Serious Questions Raised About Nokia Smartphone Business
Sony Moves To Expand Direct Sell & Cut Out Product Defects
Sony, Sackings, Fines, Now Global Bullying & Harassment Investigation
Sony Wants To Flog ‘Excitement’, No Mention Of Past Failures As Sensor Revenue Impacts Business
Ingram Micro Nabs Sony Australia’s TV/Audio Portfolio
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bang & Olufsen Speaker First To Meet Sustainability Certification
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
ABBA Returns 40 Years On, You Have To See Them
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
Cellnet Shares Dive After Optus Kills Accessories Deal
Distributors Latest News Optus
/
September 3, 2021
/
Bunnings To Reopen Stores On Monday
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
Asus Pushes Hard Into OLED Notebooks
ASUS Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bang & Olufsen Speaker First To Meet Sustainability Certification
Latest News
/
September 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Level isn’t just an attractive looking speaker that packs a mighty sound, it is now the...
Read More