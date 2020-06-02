NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers

NBN Co has admitted it misled Canberra consumers and businesses in 2019. The company sent multiple letters stating they needed to move to the NBN or they would lose their telephone and internet services supplied over the TransACT Network.

This advice was incorrect for more than 20,000 premises connected to the TransACT VDSL2 Network.

NBN Co has acknowledged this in a court-enforceable undertaking to the ACCC, under which, NBN Co has committed to reimbursing the early termination costs paid by customers that moved to NBN Co before 10th July 2019 and then chose to return to the TransACT Network.

“It is unacceptable for NBN Co to tell consumers on other broadband networks such as the TransACT Network that moving to the NBN is their only option, when that is just not correct,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“Moving to the NBN is an important decision and it can be confusing. Consumers should be able to trust that NBN Co is providing them with accurate information.”

“The ACCC will not hesitate to seek high penalties in court against NBN, and other telcos, if we see this type of conduct again,” Sims said.

In order to avoid such misleading conduct in the future, NBN Co has promised to establish safeguards, such as altering its disconnection communications.