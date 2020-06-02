HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Headphones > Liquid Ears Relaunches Wireless Over-Ear Headphones At Big W

Liquid Ears Relaunches Wireless Over-Ear Headphones At Big W

By | 2 Jun 2020
, ,

Liquid Ears has rebranded its Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, with a younger, more modern look and feel. The refreshed over-ear headphones are already available at Big W for $39.95 in black and white, with Liquid Ears planning to roll them out in blue and pink later this month.

Liquid Ears excel in the affordable audio product market, delivering products where value exceeds price in terms of style, sound quality and construction – and their Wireless Over-Ear Headphones succeed on this front.

The Liquid Ears Over-Ear Headphones have a 40mm driver to deliver high-quality sound, with 93dB sensitivity. They also have a built-in microphone, allowing users to take calls.

On the side of the ear cups there are also on-board controls, to adjust volume and pick a new song without touching another device.

In terms of portability, this model folds and pivots for easy carrying and can operate wirelessly for 20 hours at 100% volume.

The headphones come with a USB-to-micro US charging cable and a 3.5mm audio cable.

Specs:
Driver size: 40mm
Impedance: 32 Ohm ± 15%
Sensitivity: 93dB ± 3dB at 1KHz
Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz
Wireless range: 10m
Play time: 20 hours
Standby time: 50 hours
Battery size: 200mAh
Charge time: 2 hours

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Appliances Push Oz Online Retail Sales Growth To Record
Sennheiser Reveal Anniversary Offer & Limited Edition Headphones
Motorola On A Roll As Retailers & Carriers Take On New Models
Serious Questions Being Asked About Big W Future After Target Chainsaw Carve Out
Apple May Ditch Free EarPods With New iPhones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

nbn logo and person
NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
June 2, 2020
/
Android 10 Now Available On Motorola Razr
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 2, 2020
/
COMMENT:Sharp Is Back With A Great Range Of Products, All They Have To Do Now Is Invest In Marketing
Appliances Comment Kitchen
/
June 2, 2020
/
Appliances Push Oz Online Retail Sales Growth To Record
Latest News
/
June 2, 2020
/
Aussie Dollar Hits Four-Month High
Industry Latest News
/
June 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

nbn logo and person
NBN Co Admits To Misleading Customers
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
June 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
NBN Co has admitted it misled Canberra consumers and businesses in 2019. The company sent multiple letters stating they needed...
Read More