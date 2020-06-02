Liquid Ears Relaunches Wireless Over-Ear Headphones At Big W

Liquid Ears has rebranded its Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, with a younger, more modern look and feel. The refreshed over-ear headphones are already available at Big W for $39.95 in black and white, with Liquid Ears planning to roll them out in blue and pink later this month.

Liquid Ears excel in the affordable audio product market, delivering products where value exceeds price in terms of style, sound quality and construction – and their Wireless Over-Ear Headphones succeed on this front.

The Liquid Ears Over-Ear Headphones have a 40mm driver to deliver high-quality sound, with 93dB sensitivity. They also have a built-in microphone, allowing users to take calls.

On the side of the ear cups there are also on-board controls, to adjust volume and pick a new song without touching another device.

In terms of portability, this model folds and pivots for easy carrying and can operate wirelessly for 20 hours at 100% volume.

The headphones come with a USB-to-micro US charging cable and a 3.5mm audio cable.

Specs:

Driver size: 40mm

Impedance: 32 Ohm ± 15%

Sensitivity: 93dB ± 3dB at 1KHz

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Wireless range: 10m

Play time: 20 hours

Standby time: 50 hours

Battery size: 200mAh

Charge time: 2 hours