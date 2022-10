NBN Co has added an additional 300,000 premises to its list of suburbs where citizens of eligible to upgrade from Fibre to the Node to Fibre to the Premises.

This brings the amount of eligible premises to two million across the country, a figure that NBN Co says is on track.

“The company is on track to enable up to 8 million premises across Australia to access NBN Home Ultrafast, offering wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, by the end of next year,” NBN Co chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer said.

Below are the new sites eligible for FTTP upgrades.

Australian Capital Territory

Ainslie, Braddon, Charnwood, Dunlop, Macgregor, O’Connor.

New South Wales

Aberglasslyn, Batehaven, Berowra Heights, Bowral, Brookvale, Catalina, Charmhaven, Collaroy, Cooks Hill*, Corlette*, Corowa, Cowra, Cronulla, Culburra Beach, Deniliquin, Eleebana, Flinders, Griffith, Hamilton South, Hamlyn Terrace, Hillvue, Katoomba, Kooringal, Lake Munmorah, Lambton, Lavington, Lennox Head*, Mardi, Moree, Narara, Noraville, North Albury, Parramatta, Port Kembla, Sanctuary Point, Saratoga, Shoalhaven Heads, Surf Beach, Tweed Heads West, Vincentia, Wagga Wagga, Waratah, Woongarrah, Yamba*.

Victoria

Bairnsdale, Burnside Heights, Capel Sound, Castlemaine, Corio, Crib Point, Delahey, Dromana, East Bendigo, Golden Square, Inverloch, Kennington, Koo Wee Rup, Moe, Newcomb, North Bendigo, Safety Beach, Spring Gully, St Albans Park, Strathdale, Wallan, Wendouree, Whittington.

Queensland

Airlie Beach, Aroona, Banksia Beach, Beerwah, Berserker, Bongaree, Bucasia, Buddina, Carindale, Cashmere, Emerald, Gatton, Gracemere, Gympie, Holloways Beach, Kings Beach, Kuluin, Laidley, Little Mountain, Moranbah, Nambour, North Lakes, North Mackay, Peregian Springs, Pimpama, Rasmussen, Reedy Creek, Sandstone Point, Urangan, Wilsonton, Wilsonton Heights, Windaroo.

South Australia

Aberfoyle Park, Blakeview, Clearview, Hahndorf, Hallet Cove, Happy Valley, Mount Barker, North Haven, Northfield, Ottoway, Park Holme, Pooraka, Sheidow Park, Willaston, Wingfield, Woodcroft.

Western Australia

Australind, Beechboro, Beeliar, Bennett Springs, Byford, Camillo, Caversham, Clarkson, Cooloongup, Currambine, Dawesville, Doubleview, Duncraig, Eaton, Hamersley, Hammond Park, Hocking, Iluka, Jandakot, Joondalup, Kardinya, Kinross, Koondoola, Lake Coogee, Leschenault, Madeley, Merriwa, Mindarie, North Beach, Orelia, Parkwood, Parmelia, Piara Waters, Quinns Rock, Success, West Busselton, Wilson, Yangebup.

Tasmania

Brighton, Longford, Shearwater, West Ulverston.

*Additional footprint in suburbs and towns previously announced.