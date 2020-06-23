HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Myer Slashes 90 Jobs From Head Office

By | 23 Jun 2020
Myer has made another 90 employees from its Melbourne head office redundant, and redeployed another 45 people, as the COVID-19 crisis continues to have a negative impact on sales.

When confirming the cuts to the Australian Financial Review, Myer stated that this latest round of redundancies represented less than 1% of total staff.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myer closed all of its physical stores on the 24th March and began to reopen stores on a staged and trial basis in May. Its online retailing continued to operate throughout the lockdowns.

The retailer has not yet provided an update on their sales performance since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. However, the Australian Financial Review has estimated that sales could be down by as much as 50%.

In its last trading announcement Myer stated: “Myer is continuing to take all necessary measure to minimise costs, including engaging in ongoing discussions with suppliers and landlords.”

