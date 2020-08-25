Myer has inked a three-year third-party logistics deal with Australia Post, harnessing its warehousing and logistics services to better meet heighted e-commerce demands.

The agreement seeks to increase Myer’s speed of online shopping fulfilment and decrease costs, as Chief Executive John King pursues digital intelligence as pillar of its turnaround strategy.

Starting next month, Australia Post will offer warehousing facilities for over 96,000 of Myer’s products from its Tullamarine 26,000sqm depot.

The deal will supplement Myer’s existing online fulfilment including home-delivery and click-and-collect.

“This partnership with Australia Post as our e-commerce fulfilment partner, represents an important next step in our Customer First plan to deliver products to customers in the quickest and most effective way, as we continue scaling our online business during the next few years,” said Mr King in a statement.

“Australia Post is one of the most trusted organisations in the country, and they share our customer first approach, which will ensure we continue to provide a leading online experience for our customers.”

The news somes as most retailers remain in lockdown within Melbourne, with e-commerce a remaining revenue generator.

Earlier this year, Kmart issued a lengthy statement apologising for delays in online shopping delivery following heightened demand, with many retailers scrambling to amend back-end processed as e-commerce continues to climb.

“We are confident through this partnership, that our supply chain and logistics and warehousing solutions provided through Australia Post’s Fulfilio service, as well as our trusted Australia Post retail network, will further support Myer’s online shopping boom and assist to get customer orders out as quickly and conveniently as possible,” said Australia Post Chief Executive, Christine Holgate.

Commentators expect online shopping to remain at robust levels post the coronavirus pandemic, following increased customer comfort and a shift in buying behaviour.