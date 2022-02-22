Australian online marketplace MyDeal.com.au has surpassed one million active customers, with repeat buyers making up the bulk of its January sales.

The Melbourne-based company has blown past Temple & Webster, who reported 906,000 active users during its last financial report.

“One million active users is a huge operational achievement and is a clear reflection of the strength of our expanding product range and focus on creating an online shopping experience that Australians’ love,” said MyDeal CEO Sean Senvirtne.

“Not only is MyDeal attracting new customers, but our customers are shopping and spending more with us. We see this loyalty shine through in our app download numbers with over 400,000 total app downloads to date, after launching less than nine months ago.

“Reaching this number is a direct result of executing our strategic initiatives that have led to significant uptake of our mobile apps, increased conversion rates across all platforms through a focus on merchandising plus UI/UX, smarter personalisation through the use of sophisticated AI models, and the success of our rebrand and first major above the line brand campaign.”

MyDeal reported $83.1 million in gross sales for the final three months of 2021, a leap of 18.5 per cent year-on-year. Total sales for the first half of FY22 were $152.6 million.

“A key focus for Q2 FY22 was the successful execution of our in-stock strategy which saw extraordinary gross sales growth of 240 per cent year-on-year, following the launch of third party brands in Q1 FY22,” Senvirtne said.

“With this strong demand for customers, we are excited about the potential for the in-stock business and we continue to invest and expand the range.”

MyDeal’s platform hosts products from major players such as Camera House, Shaver Shop, Godfreys, Drummond Golf, and more.

Sales for the first 18 days of January spiked by 32.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, boding well for the rest of FY22.

“As we look ahead, with our loyal and growing customer base, we will continue to grow our share of the market and are well-positioned to capitalise on the increased demand for online shopping,” Senvirtne concluded.