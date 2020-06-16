The Next Generation Of Speed: D-Link Launches AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router

D-Link has launched its new AX15000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, the DIR-X1560, which delivers combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,500Mbps and provides a simple way of upgrading an existing home network to the next generation of Wi-Fi 6.

The DIR-X1560 delivers up to four times greater capacity and makes connectivity 38% faster than standard Wi-Fi routers.

With Multiple-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology, Wi-Fi 6 expands capacity and supports faster bandwidth by splitting a channel into four sub-channels, allowing for more efficient distribution to devices as it eliminates congestion and network queues. This means multiple users can have smooth 4K streaming, gaming and/or video calls, all at the same time.

This latest D-Link router is equipped with 1024 QAM, which provides a 25% higher data rate compared to 256 QAM, as well as 80 MHz support for extended bandwidth.

D-Link’s dedicated app guides users through the easy set-up process. From within the app, users can also adjust management tools and tailor network access via the parental controls to enable safer internet connectivity.

It also has voice assistant capabilities, allowing Wi-Fi access to be disabled, log-in credentials to be checked or the system to be rebooted via smart speakers that use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.