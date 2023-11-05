A former executive of the Monster Company, which helped makes Beats famous and claims he knows Harvey Norman executives, is today still being held in a US jail after being accused of a bizarre ‘Murder for Hire Plot of a man who was set to expose his questionable past.

Fred Khalilian was Noel Lee’s President and Chief Operating Officer at Monster Products a Company that at one stage had a close relationship with Beats and Harvey Norman in Australia when they sold Monster headphones, and before that Beats headphone.

A former business partner of Paris Hilton, he worked for the Moster Products Company, when Noel Lee was famous for laying on parties at CES for Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and other Australian retailers.

Khalilian was arrested by the FBI in a Las Vegas Dunkin Donuts on June 22 after he allegedly offered his bodyguard $20,000 to kill documentary filmmaker J. Esco.

However, a judge has dismissed the charges on ‘venue’ grounds as Khalilian was in France when he allegedly ordered the hit. prosecutors are now looking at new charges or a case in another court.

Khalilian, who attended the CES functions attended by Australian retail executives, claims that he was friends with several “senior” Harvey Norman retail executives in Australia, as well as Convoy International the former distributor of Monster products, while working at Monster.

At one stage Harvey Norman sold Monster products and then became the distributor of Monster products via Arisit after Convoy lost the business.

According to sources Khalilian worked his way into a relationship with Noel Lee and became a senior executive in various roles in the Monstersphere.

After the headphone business failed and after Monster lost the rights to Beats by Dr Dre, Khalilian, worked with Lee on an online gambling site that never got off the ground.

Calling himself Prince Fred, he also helped Lee develop the Monster Money crypto coin venture that also fell apart last year.

Described as an ambitious and aggressive social ladder climber who was quite active in and around the LA music and movie scene, Khalilian is said to have often passed himself off as an Emirati prince earning him the name “Prince Fred.”

He was “A nothing who floated around the LA club scene in a gain access to the rich and powerful who frequented the nightlife scene in LA.

Khalilian and Monster ultimately parted ways in 2018.

He was dumped by Monster management due to ‘threats of mutilation, death, and threats to family members of employees.

Monster products are today sold by Tempo in Australia the business and the licencing of the Monster products have nothing to do with the old Noel Lee Monster Company.

Michael Sherman the bodyguard who bought the allegations to the FBI worked with Juan Esco, a documentary filmmaker said to be working on an unflattering piece on Khalilian’ s life of fraud.

In an effort turn the tables on Khalilian, the two of them created an image of Esco’s murder that was faked.

They also worked in coordination with the FBI.

After providing Khalilian with the faked death photo, the accused sent the money to the bodyguard and was subsequently arrested by authorities in a Las Vegas Dunkin’ Donuts store on the strip.

According to US legal sources, prosecutors will either appeal the judge’s ruling, issue a superseding indictment, or seek to move the matter to a different district court to reinstate the charges.

Prosecutors claim that they do not walk away from the case.

Harvey Norman or prior to that Convoy are believed to have done nothing wrong in their relationship with Monster Products Company in the USA.