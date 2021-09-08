Bose has revealed the successor to its Smart Soundbar 700, which marries spatial audio with Dolby Atmos in a new connected system.

The Smart Soundbar 900 features HDMI eARC single-cable connectivity as well as wi-fi and Bluetooth, plus Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. It is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, and features Bose spatial audio technology that enhances both Dolby Atmos and other content; according to Bose, it also works seamlessly with other Bose speakers and headphones such as the new QuietComfort 45.

“With proprietary Bose spatial technologies, the 900 elevates Dolby Atmos content by separating instruments, dialogue, and effects, and then places them in discrete parts of a room — far above, and to the far right and left.

“It also elevates content other than Dolby Atmos by providing a comparable experience no matter what you’re listening to or watching,” the manufacturer said.

The Smart Soundbar 900 will be available in the US for $899.95 USD (around $1215 AUD) starting September 23. Australian pricing and availability have not yet been revealed; however, its predecessor, the Smart Soundbar 700, sells locally for $1199.95 AUD.