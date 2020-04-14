MSI’s Latest Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Core i9 Processors Land In Oz Tomorrow

MSI’s new range of laptops, revamped with 10th Gen Intel Core TM i9 processors, will launch in Australia tomorrow (the 15th of April).

MSI, which is most well known for producing top of the line gaming laptops, has excelled in this area again in its 2020 range.

Featuring an i9-10980HK processor, the latest Intel chip dramatically improves the gaming experience for first-person shooter games, demanding games and multi-tasking. This latest chip effectively boosts computing by 50%, with the Single-Core Turbo boost reaching 5.3GHz.

The new laptops are also equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super AI-enhanced graphics for real-time ray tracing and faster efficiency in game play.

While MSI has traditionally targeted the gaming market, the latest processor and graphics also serve their content creation laptops well, which are designed with creatives in mind.

GS66 Stealth

The GS66 Stealth has won both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design award for its impressive power and sleek design. It doesn’t skimp out on graphics, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q design.

It has a refresh rate of 300Hz that is roughly five times faster than previous models, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display.

Even though it is a slim model – measuring 358.3mm x 248mm x 19.8mm – it has a strong 99Wh battery.

It also features MSI’s own Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling system, which has a fan with 0.1mm-thin blades to maximise airflow without creating a loud distracting noise.

GE66 Raider

Also the winner of the Red Dot Award, the GE66 Stealth looks every bit the high-end gaming laptop, with a spaceship-like chassis and the latest Mystic Light shines keyboard, which can create a 16.8 million RGB aurora lighting show. It is also powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, with a 300Hz refresh rate and IPS-level thin bezel panel.

Creator 17

Powered by the 10th Gen Intel H-series with GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, the Creator 17 allows creatives to create high-quality content on the go. It is the world’s first laptop to have a mini-LED display and meet Display HDR 1000 standards. Its 17-inch 4K screen boasts a peak brightness of over 1000 nits, which claims to be brighter than any competitor.

Its graphic processor is capable of real-time ray tracing, AI acceleration and ultra-high-quality video.

Updates to previous models

MSI’s latest Creator 15M and Creator 17M models are the same as the previous editions, but the CPU and GPU have been upgraded with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060.

The latest editions of the MSI GT Titan, GP/GL Leopard and GF Thin series have all been updated with the latest 10th Gen Intel H-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics to offer a wide range of selections for all gamers.