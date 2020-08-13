HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Tease Next-Gen Razr For September Launch

By | 13 Aug 2020
Motorola has seemingly teased a September unveiling for its revamped foldable ‘Razr’ smartphone, which is hotly expected to support 5G and sport a sleek new build.

The teaser promises to “flip the smartphone experience once again, with a ‘save the date’ for September 9.

The short clip reflects the side of a foldable phone, which is similar to the previously reported 2020 Razr.

The company also appears to be using the same font as last year’s event teaser, where its debuted the foldable device and informed fans “you’re going to flip.”

Last month, renowned tech leaker Evan Blass offered images of what was claimed to be the Motorola Razr 5G, boasting thinner bezels and a larger internal display.

The revamped Razr is expected to comprise a 6.2-inch screen, 48MP camera and 8GB RAM.

Blass’ leaked images reflect that the unique ‘notch’ is retained, however, the bottom ‘chin’ reduced.

Motorola has reportedly also axed a capacitive fingerprint scanner, replaced by an in-display reader or side-mounted button reader.

The Razr 5G is rumoured to harness either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-series chipset – resulting in a higher retail price point – or more affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 765.

Battery upgrades are also tipped to accompany the new device, which was deemed a sore point for its predecessor.

Pricing for the new Motorola Razr 5G is rumoured to be around the US$1,400 mark, however, some commentators speculate it may try to undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

In Australia, the current Motorola Razr retails for $2,199, similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The news comes after Microsoft opened US pre-orders for its Surface Duo Android phone, which is expected to potentially release locally later this year.

[Image: Evan Blass]

