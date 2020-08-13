HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Panasonic Release 44L Family-Sized Microwaves

By | 13 Aug 2020
Panasonic has launched four new 44-litre microwaves, designed to be family-friendly, with extra-wide turntables to fit larger dishes and a self-cleaning function.

The 380mm allows users to fit larger dishes into the microwaves, such as casserole dishes and baking trays.

The 2020 range of family microwaves add a range of new functions, such as ‘Genius Sensor’, which monitors humidity levels and the steam generated by food that is being reheated to achieve optimal reheating results. They also have a ‘One-Push Reheat’ function that reheats food to the perfect temperature for you.

Panasonic’s Cyclonic Inverter technology helps to distribute heat evenly.

The microwaves also have a dedicated steam clean program, where users simply put tap water and sliced lemons in a microwaveable container. The program runs for 20 minutes and leaves an easily wipeable surface and a fresh-smelling microwave.

Panasonic NNST78L

The NN-SD79L ($549) has a stylish dial and buttons for easier control over key features, with a stainless-steel face and half-mirrored window. The NN-ST78L ($499) has a modern touch pad panel, black glass door, white backlit display and stainless-steel face, while the NN-ST75LB/NN-ST75LW ($399) is available in a black or white design.

