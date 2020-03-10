Tech Stocks Walloped Fitbit Survives The Carnage

Tech stocks have been walloped after shares around the world had their worst day since the financial crisis at one stage Wall Street came to a standstill as trading was suspended.

Brands such as Lenovo saw their share value fall 7.27% while Hewlett Packard went into double digit territory with a fall of 11.40%, Garmin was down 7.27%, Apple 7.91%, Arlo 11.39%, while Fitbit stood its ground falling just 0.48%.

The Nasdaq closed at 8,738 and the main financial indexes in the US closed down by more than 7%, while London’s index of top shares ended the day nearly 8% lower, the ASX closed down 7.2% with billions wiped off the Australian market.

Shares were already reeling from fears of the impact of coronavirus before an oil war broke out between Russia, Saudi Arabia and the USA.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by 7.8% or more than 2,000 points – the biggest points-drop in history and the largest decline in percentage terms since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%, while the Nasdaq dropped about 7.3%

“There is panic setting into the market right now,” said Andrew Lo, professor of finance at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. “Things are going to get worse before they get better.”

Some analysts claim there has been a massive over reaction to the Coronavirus with more deaths attributed to The Flu.

US President Trump Tweeted, “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down; life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” the president tweeted, appearing to attempt to calm fears as the global markets plummeted.

On Monday, the price of international oil benchmark Brent fell almost a third in its biggest drop since the Gulf War in 1991 before recovering slightly to trade 20% lower.

The price of oil had already fallen sharply this year as the coronavirus began to spread internationally, with demand for fuel expected to decline.

Overnight trading was halted on the major US stock exchanges after the S&P 500 fell to 7% triggering what are one of the so-called circuit breakers to stop an absolute market rout.

Within seconds of opening stocks fell sharply lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 872.42 (or 3.37%) to 24,9992.36, the S&P 500 slipping 193.41 (6.51%) to 2,778.96, and the Nasdaq off 90.16 or 6.96% at 1,205.58 to start the day.

By the time the S&P fell by 7%, trading was halted for 15 minutes. The S&P decline is one of three “circuit breakers” markets pull when things look really dire. The next circuit breaker is triggered should stocks slide by 13% and a final breaker is flipped if things drop to 20%. Within thirty minutes of the opening bells, the Dow fell by 6% or 1,571.87.