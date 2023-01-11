HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Goes ‘Woke’, Insisting On Color Not Colour

Motorola Goes ‘Woke’, Insisting On Color Not Colour

By | 11 Jan 2023

In a smack in the face to all English-speaking Australians, Motorola, which is a Chinese smartphone Company owned by Lenovo, has a new take on the word ‘Colour’, with the business now deciding the new way to spell colour in Australia is Color.

Originally a US brand, Motorola was sold to the Chinese who are now making a comeback with the brand which they are desperate to position as a US Company.

The Company now appears to be pushing American spelling on Australian journalists, and sent out a press local Australian press release announcing their new special-edition $899 edge 30 fusion smartphone that comes in Pantone’s colour of the year Viva Magenta, but instead of spelling the word colour the way Australians spell it management appear to now be trying to force the use of the American spelling of the word, which is Color.

When ChannelNews challenged the use of the American spelling we were told that we had to use the US version.

In a statement issued by their PR Company Zeno Group, a division of the US-owned Edelman, to ChannelNews, management wrote, “The spelling has also caused a lot of conversation amongst the team! To clarify, when referring to Pantone’s official title, ‘Pantone Color of the Year’, Pantone’s preference is to use the US spelling in all comms.”

Even my Word spelling engine struggled with using the word Color by constantly trying to update to the English language version.

Motorola management in Australia have not said why they are trying to change the English language in Australia. Maybe it’s just another Woke change that brands are trying to push in Australia. Or maybe they are hoping that kids will start using the yank spelling over the Australian spelling.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Viva Magenta Kicks Offf Motorola’s 2023 Smartphone Range
ThinkPhone ThinkPad Marriage, A Neat New Take For Smartphones
Loss Making Oppo Set To Take On Motorola Razr and Samsung Flip
26-Hour Battery Life For New Moto Buds 600 ANC Revealed
Motorola Does A Lasarus, Now A Real Threat To Samsung
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Acer Unveils New Bike Desk
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Rugby Australia Supports Anti-Siphoning Laws
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Till Payments Sacks 120 Sydney Staff
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Apple To Create MicroLED Displays For Devices
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Intel’s 4th gen Xeon Scalable processors is one of their most important launches yet, bringing a rise in data centre...
Read More