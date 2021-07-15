HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Appoints Kurt Bonnici As New Head Of Oz/NZ

By | 15 Jul 2021
Kurt Bonnici has today been announced as Head of Motorola for Australia and New Zealand.

Bonnici was previously Business Development Manager ANZ, and will work with retail and carrier partners to drive expansion, especially in the 5G sector.

He joined Motorola in 2017 as Account Director, before moving to Business Development Manager in 2019.

Prior to this, he held roles at Microsoft and Nokia.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Motorola business and continue its strong growth trajectory across the region,” said Bonnici.

“Motorola has a proud history of being at the cutting edge of innovation in the mobile communications industry.

“At a time where consumer technology plays a significant role in driving the wider availability of 5G, I am excited to take our smartphone offerings to the next level and bring the power of 5G innovation to the forefront of everyday lives.”

Bonnici will be based in Melbourne.

