Motorola has announced the Moto X40, its new flagship smartphone.

The phone was announced at a company launch event in China, with no timelines regarding an international rollout.

The Moto X40 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels, and a swift 165Hz refresh rate.

The new flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, have up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and a liquid cooling system.

It will have IP68 certification, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support, as well as a 4,600mAh battery with 125W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Camera-wise, the Moto X40 is comprised of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 12MP telephoto, and a 60MP selfie camera.

Price-wise it will retail for RMB 3,399, which is about A$720. Of course, this is only a rough guide to Australian pricing – if we even see the Moto X40 here.