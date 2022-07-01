HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Tease Smartphone With 200MP Camera

Motorola Tease Smartphone With 200MP Camera

By | 1 Jul 2022

Motorola insiders have revealed details on their long rumoured new flagship smartphone and it’s got some pretty smart camera technology.

Codenamed the Motorola Frontier, the Lenovo owned phone brand has announced it will be called the X30 Pro, and as expected, will be a camera focused phone.

The more likely name for the phone here in Australia is the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was known as the X30 in some parts of the world, but there has been no confirmation of that as of yet.

Speculation and leaked photos revealed that the new phone would boast a 200MP main camera making use of Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor, but Motorola has emphasized that the new camera boasts much more than a high megapixel count.

The triple camera module on the X30 Pro will feature 35mm, 50mm and 85mm telephoto lenses, which indicates the absence of an ultra-wide camera lens. The trade off is that you end up with an absolute powerhouse of a portrait camera, which is likely Motorola’s attempt to have their new camera stand out.

Renders and photos of the X30 Pro were leaked a few weeks ago, showing off the three-lens module and phones design. It also will boast the brand-new flagship Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, have a 4,500 mAh battery, 6.67-inch pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate and the choice between an 8GB/128GB memory and storage configuration, and a 12GB/256GB configuration.

News of the X30 Pro’s release and pricing is yet to be announced.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Announce Rugged Smartphone
Samsung Developing Budget Foldable Smartphones
Lenovo Launches Workplace Solutions Portfolio In Australia
PC And Smartphone Demand Set To Plummet
Samsung Unveil New 200MP Smartphone Sensor
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Announce Their Most Powerful Ever Soundbar
Latest News
/
July 1, 2022
/
How OZ Retailers Benefitted From COVID
Latest News
/
July 1, 2022
/
Tech Stocks Drag ASX 200 Down For The Year
Latest News
/
July 1, 2022
/
Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro Prone To ‘Scalding’ Heat
Latest News
/
July 1, 2022
/
Steve Smith Central To Cricket Australia’s $450M TV Rights Drama With Seven
Latest News
/
July 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Announce Their Most Powerful Ever Soundbar
Latest News
/
July 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
LG have revealed details of a new range of soundbars to meet a number of budgets. The flagship of the...
Read More