Home > Latest News > Apple Workers Vote Down Pay Deal, Strikes Tipped

Apple Workers Vote Down Pay Deal, Strikes Tipped

By | 31 Oct 2022

Thousands of Australian Apple Store workers have rejected the tech giant’s proposed pay and conditions agreement, with unions celebrating the vote as a “massive win.”

Apple offered pay of at least 17 per cent above the award, as well as penalty rates, and annual pay rises of 2.6-2.8 per cent.

It also guaranteed two consecutive days off for full-time workers, however these were not set days, nor weekends.

Part-timers were offered a minimum weekly hour guarantee, but no guarantee of consecutive days off.

The details around these days off were a major sticking point.

68 per cent of the staff voted against this deal, with roughly 87 per cent of Apple’s 4,000 workforce taking part in the vote. The union didn’t endorse the deal.

Retail and Fast Food Workers Union secretary Josh Cullinan called the vote a “massive victory”.

Roughly 200 union members from Apple’s Brisbane and Newcastle stores walked off the job on Saturday, October 22, and again last Saturday.

As part of the action, workers have also been refusing all work associated with phone carrier contractors and consumer financing; diagnostic testing, repairs or technical support on AirPods; handling deliveries; and installation of screen protectors.

Cullinan said workers are meeting tonight and more strikes are imminent.

“There’s no doubt members want to take further strikes – they see it as the most simple and direct way they can impact on management,” he said.

“We now have almost 200 workers participating in the industrial action. It’s only going to escalate from here.”

In an email announcing the results, Apple’s labour relations manager pointed out “the current terms and conditions of our existing agreements will continue to apply”.

Australian Services Union national assistant secretary Emeline Gaske called the ‘no vote’ a win in this “David and Goliath” battle.

“Apple tried to bully their way to a deal that would have seen young workers ripped off, but we held firm – the workers were really brave and now we have the whip hand in negotiations,” she said.

“With inflation at 7 per cent, Apple workers just want a fair deal that helps them keep up with the cost of living and reasonable conditions.”



