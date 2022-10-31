HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Department Store, & Household Spending Drops: ABS

Department Store, & Household Spending Drops: ABS

By | 31 Oct 2022

Spending on household goods and in department stores has fallen across Australia, signalling the end of a period of heightened discretionary spending.

This is according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which show Australian retail turnover rose 0.6 per cent overall in September.

This marks the ninth consecutive rise, following a 0.6 per cent rise in August, and a 1.3 per cent rise in July.

Spend on household goods fell 0.8 per cent, however, following last month’s large rise of 2.6 per cent. This fall would have been even larger had it not have been for the release of the iPhone 14 series and the latest Samsung Flip and Fold models, according to the ABS.

It also marks the fourth monthly fall in household goods spend in the last six months.

Department store spending also dropped, a modest 0.4 per cent, although clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing had the largest percentage rise, up 2.0 per cent following a large fall of 2.3 per cent in August.

“This month’s [overall] rise was again driven by the combined strength in the food industries,” Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics said.

“Food retailing rose 1.0 per cent, while cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services rose 1.3 per cent.

“Many retailers remained open for the National Day of Mourning, an additional one-off public holiday in September, and this boosted spending on food, alcohol and dining out.”

The next three months are likely to show increased household goods spend, given the lead up to the Christmas season. Whether September’s figures are a blip, or a sign of how things will shake out the new year, remains to be seen.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Retail Sales Up 17.9%, Big Xmas Spend Tipped
Bunnings Bins Paper Catalogue
Will Target Be Next To Sell Apple Products?
Cost-Of-Living Pressures Benefit Bunnings, Kmart: Wesfarmers Boss
JB Hi-Fi Taking Cybersecurity Head On
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IKEA Sends Cease And Desist Over Furniture Store Horror Game
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:Don’t Profile Transfer Netflix Or Someone Will Pay For It
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
Retail Sales Up 17.9%, Big Xmas Spend Tipped
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
Apple Workers Vote Down Pay Deal, Strikes Tipped
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
BlueAnt Launches $69 Palm-Sized Bluetooth Speaker
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IKEA Sends Cease And Desist Over Furniture Store Horror Game
Latest News
/
October 31, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
IKEA has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of a horror game “set in an infinite furniture...
Read More