According to analysis of movement data by UberMedia and Roy Morgan, the rising number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in a new decline in movement in Sydney’s CBD.

The number of devices seen in the Sydney CBD during the week ending July 27 averaged just 48% of January and February levels.

This also marks a fall compared to the first week of July, when movement had returned to 53% of the pre-pandemic level.

On top of concerning COVID-19 figures from Melbourne, there has also been a stream of new cases around Sydney over the past month, with 350 new cases in July.

“As Sydney attempts to contain the viral outbreaks the NSW Government is hopeful a return to a full lockdown won’t be necessary. The decline in movement seen in the Sydney CBD during the latter half of July shows Sydneysiders are taking the evolving situation seriously,” said Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan.