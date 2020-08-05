Apple has finally released its new 27-inch iMac following reports of extended wait times and dwindling global supply for its predecessor. Also unveiled is the new 21.5-inch iMac and upgraded iMac Pro.

The new 27-inch iMac (from A$2,799) incorporates 10-core Intel processors, AMD Radeon Pro 500 series graphics, double the storage, and retina 5K display with True Tone colour technology.

It comes as the Cupertino giant continues to further develop its custom Arm-based silicon, and reduce reliance on vendors such as Intel.

Catering to work-from-home staffers in a plethora of Zoom calls amidst COVID19, the new Mac includes an upgraded 1080p HD camera, studio quality microphones and high-fidelity speakers.

The refreshment is a significant upgrade in the grunt of the PC, despite the external design looking similar to its predecessor.

The new 21.5-inch iMac will retail from A$1,699, with the upgraded 27-inch iMac Pro from A$7,299.

The 27-inch iMac pledges Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0GHz, and around 65% faster CPU performance.

Speed and increased processing power have been lift across the line, with SSDs now standard. Apple is offering an 8TB SSD configuration.

Concerning security, the new iMac will incorporate Apple’s T2 Security Chip for encrypted storage and more.

Apple has advised that the forthcoming macOS Big Sur operating system can be updated onto the devices in coming months at no cost.

The products are available to purchase form Apple online, with retail stock expected to roll-out in coming weeks.