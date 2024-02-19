M&K Sound has unveiled its first THX Certified Dominus in-wall loudspeaker, called the IW500, designed for the largest home cinema installations.

With room volumes of up to 6,500 cu ft or 185 cu m, the front left/centre/right identical model is now the most powerful reference loudspeaker produced by the company.

The milestone also coincides with M&K Sound’s 50th anniversary celebrations this year.

This loudspeaker can be mounted vertically or horizontally as a center channel. No matter how it’s mounted, the performance characteristics remain the same.

It includes several technological advances, passing testing and receiving the THX certification. It’s a three-way loudspeaker with a true 92dB sensitivity.

The drivers are mounted in a vertical line for precise on-and-off axis audio performance requirements. The company are using the tagline “It just sounds real” to describe the device.

THX engineers performed hundreds of tests to ensure the highest possible audio, including tests for axial frequency response, vertical and horizontal dispersion, output vs distortion, and more.

The loudspeaker was designed to be used in high-end home theatres or Hi-Fi stereo systems. It comes with an 80Hz – 20kHz (+/-1.5 dB) frequency response, and can pair with one or more subwoofers.

It measures a maximum SPL of greater than 117dB and a power amplifier handling of 100 – 500W.

A high performance one-inch soft dome tweeter has been combined with a precision crafted aluminium waveguide for accurate and focused vertical and horizontal dispersion.

Two Kurt Muller three-inch soft dome midrange drivers (800Hz to 2,500Hz) have been combined with shallow waveguides, pairing with a complex crossover network to promote an audible smoothness and non-fatiguing across the frequency range.

Onboard are dual 8-inch woofers with large magnets and carbon fibre cones to achieve the high sensitivity rating (92dB SPL at 1 meter with 2.83V).

The company’s proprietary ‘Capacitive Coupling’ design feature in the crossover allows for a smaller enclosure, and tighter bass response, increased impedance, and less distortion.

The IW500 also includes newly developed transducers with extra-large magnets for less compressed and less distorted sound.

Every facet is incorporated into the loudspeaker, is timbre-matched for the ultimate sonic cohesion in any room, meaning the device can ably complement surround and height speakers from the M&K 300 and 150 Series.

The M&K IW500 in-wall loudspeaker will be available from authorised M&K Sound dealers for A$7,999, starting February 2024.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at M&K Sound, Per Becher said, “With premium large-scale home cinemas becoming a more common phenomenon, we knew it was time to offer an in-wall loudspeaker which could accommodate the most stringent room volume requirements. We are proud to unveil the IW500 which enables our global installer network to provide unrivalled audio performance for their customers in large or exceptionally large environments.”

Vice President of Global Technology Partnerships at THX Ltd, Steven P. Martz said, “M&K took on a lofty task to design the highest performance and most powerful in-wall speaker for ultra-high fidelity in expansive home and private spaces of up to 6,500 cubic feet in size, and with up to a 20-foot viewing distance from the screen. We are pleased to verify that the incredibly detailed audio design from M&K Sound has ensured that their IW500 met these high standards of excellence. This is a spectacular accomplishment of which they should be very proud.”

Indi Group Managing Director, Paul Riachi said, “It’s been a while in the making, however what we love about M&K Sound is that nothing will be released unless its perfection. The new IW-500 is exactly that, it has nailed the competition and more so it’s even very affordable for those who seek premium without the excess price tag. We are very proud of THX and M&K Sound as unlike others they keep doing what they do best…. providing consumers the best possible manufactured products. Carrying these two brands in your commercial application or domestic…. you know you have guaranteed performance.”