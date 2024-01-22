Mid-range Android smartphones are claimed to be receiving a massive performance improvement later this year, according to sources.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has made an interesting claim about Qualcomm’s next Gen mid-range chip, said to be the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3.

According to the leak, this chipset, which is tipped to launch later this year, will be the “strongest Snapdragon 7 series chip in history.”

The chipset seems to shift to the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which has only started appearing in its first batch of 2024 phones.

The setup is claimed to be more advanced, with one Cortex-X4 prime core, two Cortex-A520 low-power cores, and five Cortex-A720 performance cores.

It’s also said to adopt the same sort of octa-core CPU setup, which would mean improvements to efficiency and processing power.