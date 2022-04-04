HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Charging Tesla Causes Sydney House Fire

Charging Tesla Causes Sydney House Fire

By | 4 Apr 2022

A family home in western Sydney caught alight last night, reportedly due to an issue with the owners charging Tesla. The fire resulted in severe damage that destroyed the garage and kitchen, left the rest of the home with smoke damage, and killed the family cat.

In their 2020 impact report, Tesla stated that their cars were 11 times less likely to catch fire than petrol cars. The American company fronted by Elon Musk, are known for developing luxury and modern cars that are pioneering the industry’s electric transformation.

Last year, the best-selling electric car was the Tesla Model 3, the most accessible vehicle in their range. With 12,094 cars sold in 2021, it accounted for 58.5% of all EV sales, absolutely trumping the closest follower the MG ZS, with 1,388 cars sold.

While infrastructure for EVs is still limited in Australia, the ability to home charge has made them viable and accessible.

In response to the charging Tesla fire, Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the event.



