Home > Latest News > Microsoft Trims Jobs

Microsoft Trims Jobs

By | 20 Jul 2020
,

SEATTLE: Microsoft has trimmed its global workforce as it makes a new start to the fiscal year with a leaner company. The software giant reportedly cut just under 1000 jobs last week, but has declined to elaborate on the roles which have been eliminated, their numbers or their locations.

However, according to reports, Microsoft cut roles at in its Azure cloud division and its online news portal MSN.com, as it shifted to an AI-powered algorithmic feed.

Late last month, Microsoft said it would close its retail stores and take a related pre-tax asset impairment charge of US$450 million, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

 

