Windows 11 is receiving a substantial update this month, including taskbar adjustments, Android app support, and redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps.

In this spirit of an ever-evolving desktop, Microsoft has announced it will be rolling out a number of experimental updates throughout the year, a number of which will initially be available only to developers, and may never ship.

“As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us lean more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long lead items, and control the states of individual features,” explains Amanda Langowski, Windows Insider Program lead.

“In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more.”