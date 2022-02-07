HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Display Offers Free OLED Testing Platform

Samsung Display Offers Free OLED Testing Platform

By | 7 Feb 2022

Samsung Display has launched a platform to allows its vendors to test raw materials for OLED panels.

The ‘Sync-OLED platform runs simulations on raw materials and pinpoints any early issues and how it will impact the performance of OLED panels.

Korea Herald reports that the new platform will significantly cut production costs for its partners, as independent material tests costs “hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase software and hire necessary personnel. Establishing independent severs for supercomputing can drive costs up to millions of dollars.”

The platform was developed with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information.

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Why Samsung Needs Apple
Sony Team With Samsung Display For First QD-OLED 4K TV
Samsung Display Aims For 18M Foldable OLED Panels In 2022
Samsung Starts Mass Production On 90Hz OLED Notebook Displays
Samsung Begin QD-OLED Production Next Quarter
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinse Winter Olympics A Big Problem For Samsung & Panasonic
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Woolworths Group Changes Its Logo
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Aussie Privacy Watchdog Wins Case Against Facebook
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Which OZ Distributor Was So Concerned About Their Reputation That They Lied To Google?
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
Has Channel Nine Just Burnt $2 Million?
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinse Winter Olympics A Big Problem For Samsung & Panasonic
Latest News
/
February 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As the Winter Olympics kick off in China big brands such as Samsung, Panasonic and Intel appear to have taken...
Read More