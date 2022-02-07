Samsung Display has launched a platform to allows its vendors to test raw materials for OLED panels.

The ‘Sync-OLED platform runs simulations on raw materials and pinpoints any early issues and how it will impact the performance of OLED panels.

Korea Herald reports that the new platform will significantly cut production costs for its partners, as independent material tests costs “hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase software and hire necessary personnel. Establishing independent severs for supercomputing can drive costs up to millions of dollars.”

The platform was developed with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information.