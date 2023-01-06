HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft To Integrate ChatGPT Into Bing Search

Microsoft To Integrate ChatGPT Into Bing Search

By | 6 Jan 2023

Microsoft is planning to use ChatGPT, the internet’s new favourite toy, into its Bing search engine, in an effort to rival Google.

News site The Information, citing “two people with direct knowledge of the plans, say the technology could be integrated and available to the public as early as March.

It will offer more conversational answers to search queries, much like the information panels currently available at the top of Google searches.

Instead of simply lifting text from relevant websites, as Google does (with varying accuracy), ChatGPT will be able to provide human-like responses to specific queries.

Microsoft invested A$1.4 billion into AI company OpenAI, who designed the ChatGPT bot, in 2019, and has a multi-year partnership with the San Francisco company to develop AI solutions for Microsoft’s Azure cloud service.

It may be too early for a leap into the search realm, however.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned last month: “ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness.”

“It’s a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now,” he continued.

“It’s a preview of progress; we have lots of work to do on robustness and truthfulness. Fun creative inspiration; great!

“Reliance for factual queries; not such a good idea.”



