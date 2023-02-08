HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Teams Outage Delays Melissa Caddick Case

Microsoft Teams Outage Delays Melissa Caddick Case

By | 8 Feb 2023

A major Microsoft Teams outage in the Asia Pacific region has delayed Federal Court proceedings this morning.

“Apparently, there is a worldwide outage affecting Microsoft Teams,” SMH court reporter Kate McClymont wrote on Twitter.

“Just been informed of this by the Federal Court as we waited for more than an hour to follow the Melissa Caddick proceedings.”

Microsoft confirmed it is “investigating an issue affecting user access to Teams services and functionality for customers hosted within the Asia-Pacific region”.

An hour later, the tech giant added an update: “We’ve completed re-routing traffic and our monitoring indicates that Teams start up and sign in have mostly recovered.

“We’ll continue working until the service has fully recovered.”



