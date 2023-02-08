In a powerful move in the six-string world, the Yamaha Guitar Group have acquired the Córdoba Music Group, makers of what are often called the world’s best nylon-stringed guitars.

Córdoba also own respected brands Guild, DeArmond Pickups, and several other brands that are much-talked about in the world of riffs.

“We’re thrilled to be making this announcement,” says Yamaha Guitar Group President Joe Bentivenga. “Córdoba Music Group’s brands, in particular their flagship Córdoba and Guild lines, are revered throughout the world. We are honoured to take on the next phase in maintaining and evolving these beloved brands.”

Córdoba Music Group founder and CEO Tim Miklaucic adds, “Córdoba and Guild guitars, as well as our other products from HumiCase, DeArmond, Savarez, and Aquila have created a strong and lasting bond with both our customers and our employees.”

Miklaucic founded the Córdoba Music Group as Córdoba Guitars in 1997, with the idea of taking the nylon-string guitar to a wider audience, which he has done, and which Yamaha will now benefit from.

The company acquired the very respected Guild Guitars – founded in 1953 – in 2014, and have continued to grow ever since, adding companies that specialise in all facets of the guitar world. This new venture strengthens Yamaha Guitar Group’s already formidable position in the field of frets.