HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Seen As Possible Victor, While OpenAI Implodes   

Microsoft Seen As Possible Victor, While OpenAI Implodes   

By | 21 Nov 2023

Microsoft’s share price has jumped 2% to A$574 on the news that former CEO Sam Altman is cutting a deal with tech giant that could see most of OpenAI’s staff flee.

While the reason for his removal has not been revealed, insiders believe it may be a power play.

The company also faces questions regarding his replacement, Emmett Shear, who is under fire for alleged resurfaced problematic comments.

Adding to that, the nearly 500 employees have implied that they will resign unless the board reinstates Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman – the once promising tech company is floundering.

Throughout negotiations yesterday, CEO Satya Nadella has been seen as decisive and offering steady leadership, which concluded with Nadella announcing both Altman and Brockman would join Microsoft as employees, with Altman managing his own AI group within the company as a CEO.

Microsoft was already significantly invested in OpenAI, due to numerous large investments, but other investors stand to lose if Microsoft absorbs OpenAI.

Despite a potential loss on investment, Microsoft stands to gain massive resources from OpenAI, like the core tech team, at a time when most tech companies are pivoting their businesses to integrate AI in innovative ways.

Currently, Microsoft offers much of the compute infrastructure for OpenAI technology, but if it secures its engineering and strategy of OpenAI leadership minus regulatory obstacles that would have surfaced from acquiring OpenAI, this is a best-case scenario for the tech giant.

Based upon Microsoft’s announcement, Altman, Brockman, GPT-4 lead Jakub Pachocki, former head of preparedness at OpenAI Aleksander Madry, researcher Szymon Sidor, and others will form and manage a Microsoft AI group.

OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever may not be included in the move, with many theorising he had participated in removing Altman but has since backtracked and expressed remorse on X (Twitter) concerning his actions.

Because everything is moving too quickly, it’s hard to keep up, but Nadella certainly has pleased investors with his leadership.

Additionally, Microsoft has acquired an innovative business at a fraction of its price, and it looks highly unlikely that the tech giant would retract its statement about welcoming Altman and Brockman to the team.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Is New Chat GPT & Open Ai Boss Into Fantasy Sex & Power?
OpenAI Puts A Stop To New Signups
Apple To Reveal Major AI Siri Update At WWDC 2024
ChatGPT Store Coming, As OpenAI Hits 100M Users
Elon Musk Unveils New AI Chatbot, ‘Grok’
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Vision Pro Releasing In March
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Ring Launches Grinch Inspired Quick Replies For Doorbells
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Hisense Reveals New 110” Mini-LED TV Before CES 2024
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Amazon’s Free AI Classes Launch To Train & Attract Workers
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
FCC Takes Action Against SIM Swapping & Port-Out Fraud
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Vision Pro Releasing In March
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro is expected to release ‘sometime around March,’ which appears to be a...
Read More