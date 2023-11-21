HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Reveals New Affordable Earbuds

Lenovo Reveals New Affordable Earbuds

21 Nov 2023

Lenovo has unveiled its new ThinkPlus X16 wireless earbuds, which come equipped with IPX4 water resistance, and have been designed to withstand tough weather conditions.

These follow the release of the Lenovo XT80 affordable headphones, complete with a classic design and 14.2mm drivers for high playback quality and clarity with phone calls.

Each bud weighs 4.5g, and there’s a microphone installed in each one, and it’s capable of reducing ambient noise.

The touch surface allows seamless control of music and calls, with a battery life of 20 hours, and four LEDs to display the charging status of the case.

These new wireless earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and provide low latency.

Currently, the device is available on multiple platforms, and they retails for €15 (approx. A$25). In Australia, they can be purchased for $30.67 from Ali Express. They are also available on Ebay and Dick Smith, but they are sold out on Dick Smith.

These are also available at various German retailers just like other Lenovo earbuds / headphones.

It’s important to note though, there is no official Australian pricing for these as of yet.

Shipping is claimed to be quick, with almost no import duties, and there may be no warranty on them.



Read More