HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Is New Chat GPT & Open Ai Boss Into Fantasy Sex & Power?

Is New Chat GPT & Open Ai Boss Into Fantasy Sex & Power?

By | 21 Nov 2023

OpenAI, the owners of ChatGPT, like Optus, is in disarray after the business moved to dump cofounder Sam Altman, but now questions are being asked about his replacement Emmett Shear and his sexual preferences.

In Australia both businesses and individuals took to ChatGPT as their AI experiment platform.

Now nearly all of OpenAI’s employees have threatened to quit and follow ousted leader Sam Altman to work at the company’s biggest investor, Microsoft, unless the current board resigns, leaving the future of the high-profile artificial intelligence startup increasingly uncertain.

A deep dive online has thrown up some interesting past comments by the new boss of Open AI, who previously served as CEO of Twitch, where he engaged in discussions about rape fantasy statistics, sex and power, and The Game, a controversial pickup artistry book that popularized tactics like “negging” and “the cube technique.”On the old Twitter the 40-year-old Shear frequently mused at length about dating and how-to pick-up women.

“Receiving attention from an attractive woman, even if ultimately the date goes nowhere, is generally positive utility for a man,” he wrote last year in response to a now-deleted tweet.

“So, there’s an asymmetric payoff for the date itself. Most women are interested only if it will lead to a relationship eventually. Men are more willing to match, more willing to go on first dates, more willing to have casual sex, etc. Because of the payoff matrix,” Shear added.

It also emerged that Shear had read The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists, a book on seduction techniques written by Neil Strauss. “If you read The Game, it becomes clear it’s not really about the sex at all,” he tweeted last August.

Several months ago in May, he remarked that “women can get no-strings-attached hookups, men can get long term commitment.” And in August, Shear wrote: “Using gen ai to write pickup lines for the apps … call that shooting my zero-shot.” (It’s unclear whether this was a joke.)

Shear had not responded to a request for comment by Forbes Magazines and several other US media who are now questioning his appointment.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Seen As Possible Victor, While OpenAI Implodes   
Apple Devices To Get A Windows App
Microsoft Debuts 1st AI Chip & CPU For Cloud Infrastructure
Baldur’s Gate 3 Arriving On Xbox Next Month
Microsoft To Launch Standalone Office 2024
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Vision Pro Releasing In March
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Ring Launches Grinch Inspired Quick Replies For Doorbells
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Hisense Reveals New 110” Mini-LED TV Before CES 2024
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
Amazon’s Free AI Classes Launch To Train & Attract Workers
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
FCC Takes Action Against SIM Swapping & Port-Out Fraud
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Vision Pro Releasing In March
Latest News
/
November 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro is expected to release ‘sometime around March,’ which appears to be a...
Read More