Home > Latest News > PlayStation Portal Sells Out In Two Days

PlayStation Portal Sells Out In Two Days

By | 21 Nov 2023

The PlayStation Portal has sold out in two days in the US and UK, after launching on November 15th.

It’s been reported that scalpers have horded some supply and are selling off market. The original retails for £199, whereas the scalpers are charging between £200 & £290. Some are reaching over £300.

The UK PlayStation Direct store has said the Portal is “currently available” and to check back for more information come November 22nd. The US store notes early December will be when an update will announce when new stock is expected.

The PlayStation Portal was unveiled by Sony earlier this year, and is a remote device that allows PS5 owners to play games without the need for a TV screen via WiFi.

The second quarter report for the financial year saw the company hoping the introduction of the Portal would increase hardware sales during the holidays.

The PlayStation Portal won’t be launched in Australia until February 2nd, 2024, and will retail for A$329.95. Will it sell out just as fast?



