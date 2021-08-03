Microsoft’s new Windows 365 subscription service is now officially available, allowing users to access Windows via the cloud.

Aimed at business and enterprise customers, plans in Australia start at $60.10 per user per month for up to 300 users and $53.20 per user per month for unlimited users, up to $120.10 per user per month for up to 300 and $113.30 per month for unlimited. The unlimited user plans are designed for enterprise, while 300 or fewer is for small business.

According to Scott Manchester, Director of Program Management, Cloud Managed Desktops, Microsoft, Windows 365 offers a full Windows 10 or 11 experience to users regardless of location or device.

“Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and coming soon Linux device.

“The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices,” he said.

Microsoft says it is aiming to create a new Cloud PC category for hybrid work with the advent of Windows 365, which follows in the footsteps of its Office 365 subscription service.