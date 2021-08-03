HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 10 & 11 Subscriptions

Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 10 & 11 Subscriptions

By | 3 Aug 2021
, ,

Microsoft’s new Windows 365 subscription service is now officially available, allowing users to access Windows via the cloud.

Aimed at business and enterprise customers, plans in Australia start at $60.10 per user per month for up to 300 users and $53.20 per user per month for unlimited users, up to $120.10 per user per month for up to 300 and $113.30 per month for unlimited. The unlimited user plans are designed for enterprise, while 300 or fewer is for small business.

According to Scott Manchester, Director of Program Management, Cloud Managed Desktops, Microsoft, Windows 365 offers a full Windows 10 or 11 experience to users regardless of location or device.

“Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and coming soon Linux device.

“The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices,” he said.

Microsoft says it is aiming to create a new Cloud PC category for hybrid work with the advent of Windows 365, which follows in the footsteps of its Office 365 subscription service.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Web Services Claims One-Third Of Global Market
Bill And Melinda Gates’ Marriage Officially Over
Streaming Service Hayu Now Available On Xbox
Microsoft Results Beat Estimates For 10th Straight Quarter
Microsoft Secures Court Order To Take Down Malicious Domains
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Could Be Ready To Move Into Smart Glasses
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
JBL Unveil Three New Headphones In Live Series
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
Facebook Requires All Employees To Wear Masks In Office
Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
Oz Retailers Lament $12 Billion Delta Price Tag
Coronavirus Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
Apple Pulls ‘Tinder For Anti-Vaxxers’ From App Store
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Could Be Ready To Move Into Smart Glasses
Industry Latest News
/
August 3, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
After the failure of Google Glass, the company hasn’t yet spoken of a follow-up product that would wade into the...
Read More