Facebook Requires All Employees To Wear Masks In Office

By | 3 Aug 2021

After announcing last week that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees returning to work, Facebook has now said that all U.S. employees will be required to wear face masks when its offices reopen.

“Given the rising numbers of COVID cases, the newest data on COVID variants, and an increasing number of local requirements, we are reinstating our mask requirement in all of Facebook’s US offices, regardless of an employee’s vaccination status,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

The company plans to have offices in the US full operational by October.

