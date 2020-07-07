Microsoft Reveal Xbox Series X Games Event

Microsoft has revealed its Xbox Series X games event will take place on July 23, showcasing a range of games produced by Xbox Game Studios.

The news comes as Microsoft continues to gradually acquire new game studios, notching 15 in total to date.

The event will create excitement in Xbox fans to reveal what these studios are developing for the Xbox Series X.

The news comes as game makers continue to further expand into peripheral technology.

Microsoft has reportedly extended the trademark for its Fable trademark to include portable speakers, headphones, USB chargers and more. The company has also created a Fable placeholder Twitter page, leading some gamers to speculate the title may return at its July Xbox event.

The news comes after Microsoft promised that its Xbox Game Studios team would debut new gameplay and titles optimised for the Xbox Series X.

As always, Xbox fans speculate some much-anticipated game title surprises will also drop at the July 23 event.

The news comes as game and console sales continue to boom through the coronavirus pandemic, prompt by an increase in home-bound consumers seeking immersive entertainment.

Commentators speculate whether new console and game releases will also spark a jump in new TVs and speakers, as consumers seeks to upgrade their entertainment capabilities to match the new Xbox and PlayStation.