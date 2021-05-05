Microsoft is finally kicking Adobe Flash Player off Windows for good, months after the plug-in hit its end-of-life.

Flash was removed from browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome at the end of December, after Adobe announced it was winding down the platform. A mandatory Windows update coming in July will remove Flash support entirely from the operating system.

“The decision to end support for Flash Player was made by Adobe due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly,” said Microsoft’s Suchithra Gopinath in a blog post in September.

Flash was once responsible for a broad range of online content, including games and videos, though it also became infamous as a vehicle for obnoxious banner ads and malware.

Updating to the next version of Windows 10, version 21H1 – set to release this month – will also remove Flash, says Microsoft.