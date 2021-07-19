Microsoft is merging its Australian and New Zealand businesses into a single regional office. The move by the SaaS giant is expected to lead to more co-operation back and forth across the ditch between partner business teams in the A/NZ region.

Microsoft Australia’s chief partner officer, Rachel Bondi, recounted the news in a blog. “We are starting a new chapter, as we bring together Microsoft in Australia and New Zealand,” she wrote.

“That new chapter brings significant opportunity for our partners in A/NZ through increased partner-to-partner collaboration and a fresh perspective on customer needs on both sides of the ditch.”

Bondi added that most Microsoft customers in the region operate as A/NZ entities, and the company believes that by coming together it can enhance its impact.

She also hinted that Microsoft isn’t doing as well as expected in NZ, saying there is no getting away from the fact that 2020 and 2021 have been tough, and the company is not out of the woods yet.

Microsoft Australia MD Steven Worrall told ARN that 70 percent of the company’s partners span both markets.

Worrall will remain as Microsoft Australia MD, while New Zealand MD Vanessa Sorenson is expected to continue in her role.