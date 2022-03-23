HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Broadband Makes Strong FY22 Forecast

Aussie Broadband Makes Strong FY22 Forecast

By | 23 Mar 2022

Aussie Broadband has forecast it will connect between 85,000 to 95,000 houses to its network over the first six months of the year, which will bring the company to between 580,000 and 590,000 active broadband connections.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA is forecast to hit between $27 million and $30 million over the six-month period.

Aussie Broadband finalised its $344 million acquisition of Brisbane telco and IT provider Over The Wire last week.

The deal will see Aussie Broadband’s workforce swell to over 1,000 employees, and the company acquire roughly 16,000 business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers from Over The Wire. Over the Wire’s CEO, Michael Omeros, will join Aussie’s board of directors.

“This acquisition gives us the chance to expand our product and skill capability and further accelerate our growth in the enterprise/wholesale markets in Australia,” said Aussie Broadband MD Phillip Britt

Shares have risen 0.55 per cent this morning, and as of 11:30pm sit at $5.44. This marks growth of over 5X since the company first floated on the ASX in October 2020 for a dollar a share.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Aussie Broadband Completes $344M Over The Wire Acquisition
Over Half Of Aussie Households Opt For High-Speed NBN
Aussie Broadband Hits Half-Million NBN Customers
Aussie Broadband Victim Of NBN’s Surge Charging
More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Release New Mid-Range Ultra-Wide Monitor
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
Macquarie Places Bid For Uniti Group
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
Free TV Australia Calls For Urgent Review Of Sports Anti-Siphoning List
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
Foxtel Extends Formula 1 Rights
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
1.8M Aussies Dissatisfied With Their Home Internet: Finder
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Release New Mid-Range Ultra-Wide Monitor
Latest News
/
March 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Rapid-fire technological advancements, alongside chip shortages and shipment issues, have driven the price of flagship monitors to tremendous heights. For...
Read More