NBN Co has again pushed back the date from when it will take further HFC orders, this time blaming the global chip shortage, along with the issues surrounding its workforce scheduling system, which led to contractor strikes and protests out the front of its North Sydney headquarters.

This latest setback follows the suspension of orders on February 1, pushing them initially to May, then again to June, and now to July 26.

In other words, don’t hold your breath.

“We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired sufficient stocks of HFC modems and resolved a number of issues that have impacted the availability of field technicians, which will enable us to recommence taking new orders to connect premises to the network via HFC technology,” said NBN Co chief customer officer Brad Whitcomb.

“We apologise to customers who have been inconvenienced by the initial delay relating to the global shortage of silicon chipsets used to manufacture and supply HFC modems, and the subsequent delays relating to our workforce scheduling system and the availability of field technicians in recent weeks.”

Whitcomb did admit it will “take some weeks to fulfil all new connection requests.”

